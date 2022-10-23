SPC Financial Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPRF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $320,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance

EPRF stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81.

