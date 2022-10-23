SPC Financial Inc. Sells 997 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,863,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kellogg by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,456,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Kellogg stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

