SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

