SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,712 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PSK stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $43.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.