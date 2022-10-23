SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,167 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,098,000 after buying an additional 2,113,381 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,957,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

