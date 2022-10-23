SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,384,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,260,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 712,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $47.34.

