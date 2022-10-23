Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRC. UBS Group cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

