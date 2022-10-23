Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.