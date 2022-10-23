Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Holdings Increased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust accounts for about 3.2% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

