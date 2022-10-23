Status Price Reaches $0.0272 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, Status has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $94.38 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,200.87 or 1.00001063 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003388 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00057454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00046443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022664 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02701992 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,916,483.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

