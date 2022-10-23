StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Ashford Trading Up 2.4 %
AINC stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.11.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
