StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $22.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

