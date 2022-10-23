StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $22.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.45.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
