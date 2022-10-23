StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

China Yuchai International stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Featured Articles

