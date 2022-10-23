StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ISR opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

