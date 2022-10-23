StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
