StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $6.87 on Thursday. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $117.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

