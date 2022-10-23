StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 6.1 %

IPDN stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 72.61%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

