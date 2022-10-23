StockNews.com Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

CIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

CIO opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,731,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

