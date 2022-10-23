StockNews.com Lowers Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Ryder System by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 76,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

