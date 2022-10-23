STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $72.95 Million

STP (STPT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $72.95 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,555.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00045764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04098188 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,097,451.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

