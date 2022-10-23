Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,789,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

