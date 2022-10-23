Streakk Price Tops $323.42 on Major Exchanges (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $323.42 or 0.01685138 BTC on major exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and approximately $509,557.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 326.00445501 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $436,543.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

