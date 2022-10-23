Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.28 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $23.28 million and $1.57 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,568.84 or 0.28411747 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011097 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

