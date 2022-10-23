Streamr Trading 2% Lower This Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $23.30 million and $1.57 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.56 or 0.27973327 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010925 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.