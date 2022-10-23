Strike 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.75 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Strike has a total market capitalization of $50.96 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can now be purchased for about $14.95 or 0.00077873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,375.92 or 0.28014630 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,409,068 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

