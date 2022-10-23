Strong One Day Volume Reaches $98,772.00 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Strong has a total market cap of $846,891.04 and $98,772.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $6.12 or 0.00031963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,340.43 or 0.27852391 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.