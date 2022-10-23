Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Stryker worth $129,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 22.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 57,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Price Performance
Stryker stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,429. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.39.
Stryker Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
