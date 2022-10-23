Substratum Price Reaches $0.0008 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Substratum has a total market cap of $324,826.09 and $88.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,200.87 or 1.00001063 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003388 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00057454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00046443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022664 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084806 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $114.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.