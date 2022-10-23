Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $324,818.96

Substratum (SUB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $324,818.96 and approximately $5.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,187.59 or 0.99995382 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003479 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00045691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022624 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084806 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.