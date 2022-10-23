SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.15.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.