Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOVA. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.38.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sagefield Capital LP raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 118.2% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,108 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,390,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

