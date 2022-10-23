Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$0.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGI. Cormark cut shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Superior Gold Stock Down 7.5 %

CVE:SGI opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. Superior Gold has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$40.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Gold will post 0.1495455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

