sUSD (SUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $408,487.00

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00005175 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $67.64 million and approximately $408,487.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 67,089,509 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

