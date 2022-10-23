Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $510.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $539.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lockheed Martin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $454.08.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $454.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.42. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.