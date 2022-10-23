Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,278 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PM opened at $86.51 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

