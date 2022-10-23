Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,250 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $232.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.89. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

