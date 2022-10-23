Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,948 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,330,000 after buying an additional 570,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 465,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after buying an additional 395,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

