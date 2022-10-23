Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,925 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,525,000 after purchasing an additional 229,539 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.41.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Barclays dropped their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

