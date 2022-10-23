Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,525,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,730,817,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,525,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,730,817,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $143,804,828. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $340.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $342.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

