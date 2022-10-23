Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 669,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,267,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 57.5% in the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 49,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 180,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178,713 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.6 %

F opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

