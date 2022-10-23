Sweet Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.74 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.66 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.58.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.