Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 435 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

