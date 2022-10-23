Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 915 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.