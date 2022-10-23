Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.50. 1,290,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,661. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.29. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 70.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.2% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

