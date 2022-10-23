Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 million, a P/E ratio of 192.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.