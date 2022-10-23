Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 million, a P/E ratio of 192.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
See Also
