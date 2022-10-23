Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sysco were worth $101,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Sysco by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 23.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Sysco by 7.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

