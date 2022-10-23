Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,351,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Talos Energy comprises about 1.3% of Mackay Shields LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $51,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TALO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 707,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.13 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

