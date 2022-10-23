TC Energy’s (TRP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$65.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$67.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.53.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$58.73 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$54.60 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The company has a market cap of C$59.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.71.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 1,575 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,895.90. Also, Director Richard Prior bought 600 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$798,400. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,880 shares of company stock worth $363,444.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

