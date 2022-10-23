TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $169,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2,815.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 944,675 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 684,157 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 53.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,492,000 after buying an additional 515,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

