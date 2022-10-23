Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Techtronic Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

TTNDY opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $113.19.

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

About Techtronic Industries

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

